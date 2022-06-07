Michael Vick Announces He's Landed New Job In Football

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: Former Atlanta Falcons player Michael Vick walks on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The next chapter of Michael Vick's career will involve him mentoring talented quarterback prospects.

It was announced on Tuesday that Vick is joining Levels Sports Group as its head of athlete development.

Level Sports Group revealed that Vick will be working with Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and USC commit Malachi Nelson.

The timing of this move makes sense. Vick can provide some really strong advice to student-athletes looking to profit off their name, image and likeness.

“I could not be more excited to partner with Levels and work with the talented athletes on their roster,” Vick said in a release, via On3. “As someone who has had success at the highest level of football, I am looking forward to mentoring guys like DJ, Malachi and Makai, and helping them get to wherever they want their football and professional careers to go.”

Justin Giangrande, a co-founder of Level Sports Group, said Vick wants to "ensure our athletes are making the best business decisions currently while simultaneously setting them up for long-term success."

Time will tell if Vick's expertise can help Level Sports Group's clients have successful careers - on and off the field.