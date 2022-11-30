Michigan Coach Reacts To Veteran Quarterback's Transfer

MADISON, WI - OCTOBER 02: Cade McNamara #12 of the Michigan Wolverines stands under center against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Shortly after Michigan's monumental win over Ohio State, quarterback Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal.

McNamara led the Wolverines to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance last year before losing the starting job to J.J. McCarthy. He'll seek a new school as a graduate transfer.

Following McNamara's decision, per The Michigan Insider's Alejandro Zúñiga, Wolverines quarterback coach Matt Weiss praised the "Michigan legend."

"He's a great player," Weiss said of McNamara. "He's got a great future ahead of him. Everyone here is indebted to him for last season and for everything else he helped us do to build to '22."

Weiss said he's "really grateful" for McNamara's contributions to the team and wished him "nothing but success" at his next school.

McNamara completed 64.2 percent of his passes and threw 15 touchdowns last year. He went 9-of-18 for 136 yards and a touchdown in a Week 1 rout over Colorado State before McCarthy took the starting role this season.

While Michigan remained a run-heavy offense behind McCarthy, the sophomore accounted for a career-high four touchdowns in Saturday's 45-23 win over Ohio State. He'll likely lead the Wolverines back into the playoffs.

McNamara, a Nevada native who originally committed to Notre Dame, has two years of eligibility remaining.