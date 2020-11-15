Michigan Had A Disastrous Start Against Wisconsin Tonight

Another week, another disastrous start for the Michigan football program.

The Wolverines are coming off two straight losses to Michigan State and Indiana. Jim Harbaugh’s program is in desperate need of a win. Michigan is hosting Wisconsin at the Big House on Saturday night.

Unfortunately for Harbaugh and Co., the game started in disastrous fashion.

Michigan first-year starting quarterback Joe Milton threw an interception on his first pass of the game. The Wolverines just can’t find an answer at the quarter.

Well that was quite a first play — PICK — angelique (@chengelis) November 15, 2020

Wisconsin took quick advantage of the early turnover and capitalized. The Badgers scored a touchdown a couple of plays later to take a 7-0 lead.

"Don't turn the ball over" was given as one of the keys to the game for Michigan from Jim Harbaugh. Michigan's Joe Milton then threw an interception on its first offensive play of the game. pic.twitter.com/VPPk0CbNse — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 15, 2020

So much for ball security…

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit summed up the issues with Michigan earlier this week.

“They had some injuries on the offensive line and couldn’t run the ball. Then they dug themselves a hole and they became predictable with their play calling. I played at Ohio State when every wrong step was not, ‘well that’s okay. They’ll figure it out.’ It was ‘fire Cooper’ anything that happened to go wrong. It was ‘fire Cooper’ everything. Didn’t convert on third down? They got a ‘fire Cooper.’ The defense gave up a touchdown, they got a ‘fire everything,’ and as a player, you constantly hear the negativity that’s around your program.

“And I don’t know if it affects today’s players. Back then, we were more annoyed by it than anything else. But I have no way of describing what’s happening. Hopefully they show up inspired and ready to play against Wisconsin, but it’s been tough to watch these last couple games.”

Perhaps things will start to change later tonight.

Wisconsin leads Michigan, 7-0, on ABC.