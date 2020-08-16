Michigan Doctor Has A Blunt Message For The Big Ten Conference

A University of Michigan doctor believes the Big Ten made a flawed decision when the conference decided to push football back until 2021.

Venk Murthy, an M.D. and associate professor at the University of Michigan, called out the Big Ten on Twitter this weekend.

The doctor believes the Big Ten used a flawed study when making its decision on the 2020 college football season.

“The Big 10 report on COVID relies heavily on this paper which found rampant abnormalities among normal controls and had man statistic that make no sense,” Murthy wrote on Twitter. “Time to retract this paper.

“[To be honest] I’m not a football guy so whether they put off a year doesn’t really affect me, but the Big 10 is a majorly respected organization and many Americans get their news from ESPN. Unfortunately, much of the messaging center around a flawed paper.”

The Big 10 report on COVID relies heavily on this paper which found rampant abnormalities among normal controls and had many statistic that make no sense. Time to retract or correct this paper. https://t.co/JY86C3zBBQ — Venk Murthy (@venkmurthy) August 14, 2020

The Big Ten has not specifically commented on this, though reports suggested the conference was influenced by it.

Heart condition linked with COVID-19 fuels Power 5 concern about season's viability – via @ESPN App https://t.co/J5UjlzwzDW — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) August 10, 2020

Ultimately, the Big Ten’s commissioner did not think playing football was safe this fall.

“You look at the overall numbers during this global pandemic, as far as caseloads, they have not decreased; they have gone up. Trends have not improved; they’ve become worse,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren told ESPN. “You add that up and you’re getting ready to go into more formal practice, it’s just a level of not only concerns but unknown risks. When you’re dealing with the health of human beings, it’s serious.”

Not every conference has canceled the season, though. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC continue to push on toward a season. If their season happens, you can bet on more criticism heading the Big Ten’s way.