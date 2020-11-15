There’s 1 Question With The Viral Michigan Cutout From Saturday Night

Saturday was a tough night for the Michigan Wolverines’ football program.

Michigan dropped to 1-3 on the season following Saturday night’s blowout loss to Wisconsin. The Wolverines were crushed by the Badgers, 49-11, at the Big House in Ann Arbor on Saturday evening.

“We were thoroughly beaten in every phase, really did not do anything well. Did not play good, did not coach good. Not in a good place with the execution, not in a good place with adjusting. … Not a good place as a football team right now, and that falls on me,” Jim Harbaugh said postgame.

Even the fan cutouts at Michigan Stadium were upset with the loss. A photo of a Michigan fan cutout went viral in the stands on Saturday night.

The funniest part about this is that the production truck had it ready to go. They knew it would be needed tonight pic.twitter.com/Ar0s7H42Np — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 15, 2020

That moment quickly went viral on social media. The cutout is a photo of a Michigan fan who went viral during the Wolverines’ epic loss to Michigan State a couple of years back.

There’s one main question with this fan cutout, though.

Why is Michigan allowing it inside the stadium? It would make sense if that fan cutout was at an opposing stadium, like Ohio State or Michigan State or Wisconsin.

But why would the Wolverines want that image to be possible?

Who allowed this cutout in the Big House?! 😂 pic.twitter.com/QwO2uqLKsQ — Al Toby (@AlTobyYahoo) November 15, 2020

It’s a rough year all around for the Michigan football program, apparently.