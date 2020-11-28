Michigan Fans Want Jim Harbaugh Fired After Today’s Game

Another week, another bad performance from Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines. Today’s performance might be their worst yet, though.

Michigan, 2-3 on the season, is hosting 0-5 Penn State at the Big House in Ann Arbor. The Nittany Lions are a couple of minutes away from securing their first win of the season.

Winless Penn State leads Michigan, 27-17, with less than three minutes to play. The Wolverines are about to drop to 2-4 on the season.

Yikes.

Michigan fans want Harbaugh to be fired after this one.

“Michigan would never fire a UM football legend like Jim Harbaugh during the season but please just let us get through the next 2 weeks and blow this bad boy up…” Jim Weber tweeted.

“Fire Harbaugh in the locker room after the game,” another fan wrote.

“Fire Jim Harbaugh and Don Brown after this game and my weekend will be complete,” one fan said, noting how the Lions fired Matt Patricia.

It’s difficult to imagine Michigan firing Harbaugh in the middle of a season, but it’s starting to get very difficult to imagine him returning in 2021.

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer addressed Michigan’s problems today.

Are Michigan's problems fixable?@CharlesWoodson and @CoachUrbanMeyer look at the issues facing the Wolverines this season on #BigNoonKickoff pic.twitter.com/UUHlaUYU6t — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 28, 2020

Meyer, for what it’s worth, does not think Harbaugh should be fired.

The former Ohio State head coach outlined the two main problems with the Wolverines and how to fix them.