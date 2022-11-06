Michigan Football Is All By Itself In 1 Impressive Category

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Michigan trailed Rutgers at halftime, but the Wolverines cruised to a 52-17 victory with 38 straight points in the second half.

Although the Scarlet Knights kept Saturday's Big Ten bout close for two quarters, Michigan entered the final period up by 25. It's certainly not the first time Jim Harbaugh's team eliminated all doubt of a victory before the closing minutes.

As noted by the Wolverine Magazine's Drew Hallett, Michigan is the only team yet to trail or tie during the fourth quarter this season.

Ohio State has won every game by double digits, but Penn State briefly held an early fourth-quarter lead in Week 9. Georgia trailed Missouri by 10 before scoring two straight touchdowns to cement a 26-22 victory in Week 5.

Michigan has won by an average margin of 30.1 points. The Wolverines only beat Maryland by seven, but the Terrapins found the end zone with 45 seconds remaining.

Following a Saturday that saw Tennessee, Alabama, and Clemson fall, Michigan moved up to No. 3 in the AP poll. Harbaugh's team will look to again avoid any late drama when hosting Nebraska next weekend on ABC.