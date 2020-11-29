Michigan Football Insider Sick Of 1 Jim Harbaugh Narrative

Michigan’s loss to previously-winless Penn State on Saturday has many Michigan fans wondering when – not if – Jim Harbaugh will be out at the Wolverines’ head coach. One Michigan insider is tired of a common narrative regarding the situation.

Jordan Strack of WTOL 11 does not seem to believe that Harbaugh is the best man for the job. He makes a good point – the Wolverines are so bad this year that many coaches in college football could turn out these results.

Oddly enough, it was Urban Meyer on Saturday morning on FOX who was pumping this narrative.

I AM SO TIRED OF “WELL WHO ARE YOU GONNA GET THAT IS BETTER?!” ANYONE CAN DO WHAT JIM HARBAUGH IS DOING RIGHT NOW!! LITERALLY. This is Michigan for godsakes. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) November 28, 2020

Unfortunately for Strack and other UM fans, this is what Michigan has become. The Wolverines haven’t been elite for quite some time.

Michigan is currently 2-4 on the season with just two games left – against Maryland and Ohio State. While a win against the Buckeyes would be a nice way to cap off the season, the writing is still probably on the wall for Harbaugh.

Harbaugh is actually the ‘Power 5’ head coach with the shortest contract situation right now. He’s only under contract through the 2021 season. At this point, though, it’s hard to see him returning to the sidelines next year.

If Harbaugh is let go by the Wolverines, it’ll be a fascinating head coaching search. Michigan will need to get its next hire right to return to glory in the Big Ten and compete with rival Ohio State.