Michigan Football Insider Sick Of 1 Jim Harbaugh Narrative

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline against Michigan State in a Big Ten football rivalry gameANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 16: Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh watches the pregame warm ups prior to the start of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Michigan’s loss to previously-winless Penn State on Saturday has many Michigan fans wondering when – not if – Jim Harbaugh will be out at the Wolverines’ head coach. One Michigan insider is tired of a common narrative regarding the situation.

Jordan Strack of WTOL 11 does not seem to believe that Harbaugh is the best man for the job. He makes a good point – the Wolverines are so bad this year that many coaches in college football could turn out these results.

Oddly enough, it was Urban Meyer on Saturday morning on FOX who was pumping this narrative.

Unfortunately for Strack and other UM fans, this is what Michigan has become. The Wolverines haven’t been elite for quite some time.

Michigan is currently 2-4 on the season with just two games left – against Maryland and Ohio State. While a win against the Buckeyes would be a nice way to cap off the season, the writing is still probably on the wall for Harbaugh.

Harbaugh is actually the ‘Power 5’ head coach with the shortest contract situation right now. He’s only under contract through the 2021 season. At this point, though, it’s hard to see him returning to the sidelines next year.

If Harbaugh is let go by the Wolverines, it’ll be a fascinating head coaching search. Michigan will need to get its next hire right to return to glory in the Big Ten and compete with rival Ohio State.


About Matt Lombardi

Matt is a Co-Founder at The Spun. He can be reached at [email protected]