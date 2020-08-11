First Michigan Football Player Opts Out Of The 2020 Season

A Michigan Wolverines football player has announced he’s opting out of the 2020 season.

Christian Turner, a running back, announced on Twitter that he’s decided to opt out of the college football season.

“I have decided to opt out of the season due to Covid 19,” he announced on Twitter.

Turner, a Georgia native, was a three-star recruit in the 2018 class. He has 57 career carries for 234 yards and 1 touchdown.

The Wolverines’ running back is believed to be the team’s first player to opt out of the season.

It remains to be seen if the Big Ten football season will be played as scheduled. On Monday, several reports indicated the league was on the verge of postponing the season until the spring.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is among those speaking in favor of the 2020 season in the fall.

“I would like to address the rumors that are swirling today,” Harbaugh said in the statement on Monday. “I’m not advocating for football this fall because of my passion or our players’ desire to play but because of the facts accumulated over the last eight weeks since our players returned to campus on June 13.”

Michigan is currently scheduled to begin the 2020 season on Sept. 5 against Purdue.