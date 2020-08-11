Michigan Football Player’s Response To President Trump Is Going Viral

A Michigan football player’s response to President Trump on Twitter is going viral this week.

On Monday, President Trump voiced his support for college football. The president believes that the sport needs to be played this fall. President Trump made his comments amid rumors that the Big Ten was going to cancel its season.

President Trump continued that support on Tuesday morning.

“This attacks older people very viciously by the way. But these football players are very young, strong people physically. They’re not going to have a problem. Could it happen? I doubt it. You’re not going to see people dying. Young people have the sniffles. The state of California, almost nobody like zero, that was young had a serious problem. I think football is making a tragic mistake,” President Trump told Clay Travis on Tuesday morning.

Michigan football defensive back Hunter Reynolds had a blunt message for President Trump in response to his support for the sport.

“If you actually took this virus seriously months ago we wouldn’t even be in this situation..” the Wolverines player wrote.

If you actually took this virus seriously months ago we wouldn’t even be in this situation.., https://t.co/l4hXVlYoKk — Hunter Reynolds (@hunt_xxvii) August 10, 2020

The tweet from the Michigan football player has been retweeted roughly 14,000 times and liked more than 73,000 times.

The Big Ten, meanwhile, has yet to officially announce a decision on the 2020 season. The latest reports indicate that the conference is looking to delay – not cancel – the season.