Michigan Football Recruit’s Message For Ohio State Is Going Viral

A closeup of Jim Harbaugh looking upset during a Michigan football game.ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines leads his team against the Brigham Young Cougars at Michigan Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Wolverines defeated the Cougars 31-0. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

One Michigan football recruit had quite the message for Ohio State while speaking about his goals as a Wolverine.

It’s been a while since Michigan beat Ohio State. The Wolverines last topped the Buckeyes in “The Game” in 2011. Jim Harbaugh has yet to defeat his top rival.

Tristan Bounds is convinced that is going to change soon. The three-star offensive tackle commit in the 2021 class had a bold message for the Buckeyes.

The 2021 Michigan commit spoke to Rivals Michigan site, The Wolverine, earlier this week.

“After I take a couple days to take it in and realize what I really just did, and that’s commit to one of the best universities in the country as well as a football powerhouse, I’m definitely going to get on the recruiting trail hard,” Bounds said of his commitment. “I’ve been pretty adamant about this. I don’t want to lose any games. I want to win national championships. I want to kick the s–t out of Ohio State. Those are my goals. The best class that we can get is going to help us do that.”

It’s obviously fair for a Michigan commit to want to beat Ohio State, but when you phrase it like Bounds did, it’s going to get attention.

Michigan has lost eight straight games to Ohio State. The Buckeyes will look to extend the streak to nine this November.

