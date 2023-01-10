Michigan Football Star Reportedly Uncertain About His Decision

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Kris Jenkins previously expressed a desire to stay at Michigan next season, but he reportedly remains undecided.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the defensive lineman is "uncertain" if he'll declare for the 2023 NFL Draft or return for his senior season. Jenkins has until Jan. 16 to choose.

Before Michigan's Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU, Jenkins told The Michigan Insider's Alejandro Zuniga that he "for sure" wanted to return to Ann Arbor in 2023.

"There’s more I want to do," Jenkins said last month. "I still want to develop. Still want to grow. And I love this place. I mean, shoot. Why not?"

The 275-pounder played all 14 games for Michigan as a junior. Jenkins recorded 54 tackles and two sacks for a Wolverines defense that ceded only 16.1 points per game.

Jenkins could get drafted within the first three rounds, which may have him giving more serious thought to turning pro. He has one more week to decide.