At Least 2 Iconic College Football Stadiums Won’t Be Filled This Season

The status of the 2020 college football season remains up in the air. While those close to the sport remain optimistic about games being played, it’s probably doubtful that they’ll be played in front of packed stadiums.

From what we’ve heard this week, at least two (and probably many more) of the most-iconic stadiums in the sport’s history will not be filled to capacity this fall.

Both Notre Dame’s athletic director and Michigan’s governor said today that you can expect for their respective stadiums to not be at capacity this fall. This means that if games are played in the legendary Notre Dame Stadium and Michigan Stadium, it’ll be with far less fans – if any – than normal.

“There is reason to feel some confidence here,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in an interview this week the Mojo in the Morning Show. “But we also have to measure (peoples’) expectations and say life’s going to be different. We’re not going to be filling stadiums in the fall.”

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbick said something similar this week.

“We haven’t gotten to the question of how big that audience is, but we won’t be at capacity,” Swarbrick said, via Rivals. “We’ll do something less than that and we’ll be very careful about maintaining social distance, how the facility works, how you enter it and exit it.”

If college football games are played this fall, Notre Dame Stadium and The Big House will be far from the only venues with not 100 percent filled stands.

It’s tough to imagine the Rose Bowl or the Los Angeles Coliseum being packed this fall, too, after what’s come out of California this week.

Hopefully we’ll get college football this fall, but it likely won’t be what we’re used to seeing.