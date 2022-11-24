Michigan, Ohio Governors Make Decision On Rivalry Game
Ohio and Michigan governors have reportedly made a decision on their rivalry game on Saturday.
While the state's governors often make bets on who is going to win between Ohio State and Michigan, that won't be happening this year.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will not be betting on this year's game.
"Whitmer, DeWine won't place bets on Michigan-Ohio State game," the Detroit Free-Press tweeted.
Ohio State is a 7.5 point favorite over Michigan heading into The Game on Saturday.
Kickoff between the Buckeyes and the Wolverines is scheduled for noon E.T.
The game will air on FOX.