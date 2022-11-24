Michigan, Ohio Governors Make Decision On Rivalry Game

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - AUGUST 02: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer waits to speak at a canvass kickoff on Michigan Primary Election Day on August 2, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Today's Midterm Primary Election will determine which one of five Michigan republican gubernatorial candidates will run against Governor Whitmer, a democrat, in the upcoming November Midterm General Election. Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Ohio and Michigan governors have reportedly made a decision on their rivalry game on Saturday.

While the state's governors often make bets on who is going to win between Ohio State and Michigan, that won't be happening this year.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will not be betting on this year's game.

"Whitmer, DeWine won't place bets on Michigan-Ohio State game," the Detroit Free-Press tweeted.

Ohio State is a 7.5 point favorite over Michigan heading into The Game on Saturday.

Kickoff between the Buckeyes and the Wolverines is scheduled for noon E.T.

The game will air on FOX.