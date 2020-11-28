Michigan Made Embarrassing History With Today’s Loss

Michigan lost again on Saturday, and this time, they made some embarrassing history in doing so.

According to former ESPN Stats & Info. employees Jason Starrett and John Fisher, this is the first time that Michigan has lost to a team with a record of 0-5 or worse. Penn State entered today’s contest with an 0-5 record.

Michigan has been playing football since 1879. It’s an astonishing statistic. It’s also more ammunition for the Michigan fans who want to move on from head coach Jim Harbaugh.

To be fair, this 0-5 Penn State team isn’t a typical 0-5 college football team – they’ve been hit with COVID-19 departures, injuries and bad luck. But still, it’s a bad look for Michigan.

Penn State will finish the season with Rutgers and Michigan State. The Nittany Lions could finish 3-5 if they win both.

Michigan, meanwhile, is now 2-4 with two games left. The Wolverines get Maryland at home next week before heading to Columbus to take on rival Ohio State. At this point, a 4-4 season would be considered a success.

As for Harbaugh, it’s hard to see Michigan extending his contract. Harbaugh’s deal runs up at the end of 2021.