Michigan Player Asked About Possibly Playing Without Blake Corum

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 12: Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) runs with the ball during a regular season Big Ten Conference college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Michigan Wolverines on November 12, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Michigan is awaiting word on whether Blake Corum will play in Saturday's seismic matchup against Ohio State.

The star running back injured his knee during Saturday's 19-17 win over Illinois after securing his eighth straight game with over 100 rushing yards and a touchdown. While the junior would be a huge loss for the Wolverines, they're preparing to proceed without Corum if necessary.

Via Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors, Michigan offensive tackle Ryan Hayes was asked how the team would respond to potentially playing without the Heisman Trophy candidate.

"We've planned on this," Hayes said. "He's a great player, but I think everybody else is just gonna step up with him out, and I think that we're up to the challenge."

The fulcrum of Michigan's offense, Corum has compiled 1,457 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground this season. He's found the end zone in all 11 victories.

While Ohio State pummels opponents with a dynamic passing offense, Michigan relies on a ground-and-pound approach. J.J. McCarthy isn't going to win an uptempo shootout over C.J. Stroud, so Jim Harbaugh would need another rusher to step up if Corum sits.

However, via Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News, Corum said he's "good" and will "be back" while donating turkeys in Ypsilanti.

More news on Corum's status should arrive before Saturday's kickoff at noon ET.