Michigan Players Are Getting Trolled For Their Pregame Shirts

Just a few weeks ago, the Michigan Wolverines were on top of the world after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes and eventually winning the Big Ten title.

Fast forward to tonight and it’s a completely different story for the Wolverines. During tonight’s Orange Bowl against Georgia, Michigan looks completely out-matched by the Bulldogs.

Heading into the game, though, the Wolverines were full of confidence. The offensive line walked onto the field during pre-game warmups with an interesting outfit choice.

“Run the Damn Ball,” was printed on their shirts.

Check it out.

Ok.. like The shirt the Michigan OL are wearing…. “Run the Damn Ball”….. pic.twitter.com/HZmg5lc1rQ — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) December 31, 2021

Unfortunately, those shirts came back to haunt the Wolverines. During the first half of play, Michigan found running room difficult to come by.

At one point in the first half, a pulling center got blown up by a defensive lineman. It didn’t take long for the video to go viral and for fans to start calling Michigan out.

“Lmao this offensive line showed up in run the damn ball shirts and get blown up when they are pulling,” said college football analyst Jack McGuire.

Lmao this offensive line showed up in run the damn ball shirts and get blown up when they are pulling 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SVdxvmVcuR — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) January 1, 2022

It’s been tough sledding for the Wolverines on Friday night.

Georgia holds a 27-3 lead late in the third quarter.