Michigan Player's Mustache Is Going Viral Today

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

To be a Michigan football player, you have to be tough. So much so, a mustache may be required.

Luckily, Michigan's Brad Robbins fits the criteria. The Wolverines punter has an impressive mustache; it might be the best in college football.

Brad Robbins announced earlier this year he's returning for his sixth year of college football. He's one of the best punters in the sport.

I would like to thank God, my family and my coaches for the opportunity to play football at The University of Michigan. My experience at this prestigious university has been a dream come true. I am thankful for the many learning experiences, challenges and opportunities I have faced as a Wolverine. I would also like to thank the entire support staff for everything they have done for me for the past five years. Born and raised in the shadow of the Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio, I have never felt more at home than being under the lights at The Big House. The journey is not over. I am fortunate enough to have a 6th year of eligibility. I have been given the unbelievable opportunity to achieve a master’s degree while continuing to perfect my craft and prepare for the NFL. I look forward to continuing my journey as a Wolverine next year as we build upon the culture of brotherhood, teamwork, and success that we worked so hard to create. SEE YOU IN THE BIG HOUSE NEXT FALL!

Michigan currently leads Colorado State 30-0 in the second half. Catch the game on ABC.