Michigan Player's Postgame Message For Ohio State Goes Viral

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 27: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff celebrate a 4th down stop with less than one minute left in the game to seal The Michigan Wolverines 42-27 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes game on Saturday November 27, 2021 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan has defeated Ohio State for the second year in a row.

Last year, the Wolverines took it to the Buckeyes on a snowy day in the Big House. This year, Michigan throttled Ohio State on the road in Columbus.

Michigan's punter had a special postgame message for Ohio State on Saturday.

"- Weather was nice - We were taken seriously - They didn’t have the flu Any more excuses?" Michigan's punter, Brad Robbins, tweeted.

Well played, Michigan.

The Buckeyes had some excuses following last year's loss to the Wolverines, but there's nothing to say this year.

Michigan was just better.