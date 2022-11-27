Michigan Player's Postgame Message For Ohio State Goes Viral
Michigan has defeated Ohio State for the second year in a row.
Last year, the Wolverines took it to the Buckeyes on a snowy day in the Big House. This year, Michigan throttled Ohio State on the road in Columbus.
Michigan's punter had a special postgame message for Ohio State on Saturday.
"- Weather was nice - We were taken seriously - They didn’t have the flu Any more excuses?" Michigan's punter, Brad Robbins, tweeted.
Well played, Michigan.
The Buckeyes had some excuses following last year's loss to the Wolverines, but there's nothing to say this year.
Michigan was just better.