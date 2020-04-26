There were 255 players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft this weekend. Former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was not one of them.

Patterson, a former five-star quarterback recruit who transferred from Ole Miss to Michigan, was among a handful of notable players to go undrafted.

The former Wolverines quarterback should still get an NFL opportunity, as he’s expected to sign an undrafted free agent contract. Still, it’s tough to sit through seven rounds and not hear your name called.

Patterson did see a number of his Michigan teammates get drafted. The former Wolverines’ quarterback shared a classy message for his teammates on Instagram.

“Congrats to all of my guys taken in the draft this weekend, especially the big fellas upfront!” he wrote.

That’s a classy message from Patterson at a time when he’s probably a little frustrated. But it’s a nice glimpse into the type of teammate he is.

Hopefully an NFL franchise will give Patterson the chance to show that at the next level.