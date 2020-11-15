Michigan Reportedly Without Several Key Players Against Wisconsin

The Michigan Wolverines are minutes away from kickoff in a primetime game against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night.

This is a huge game for Jim Harbaugh’s program, which is looking to avoid a three-game losing streak. Michigan is coming off losses to Michigan State and Indiana.

Unfortunately for Michigan, the Wolverines will reportedly be without several key players against Wisconsin on Saturday night.

According to reports, Michigan will be missing starting defensive end Kwity Paye and starting offensive tackles Jalen Mayfield and Ryan Hayes. The Wolverines are also without defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who was ruled out for the year this week.

That’s a crushing blow to a Michigan team in need of a big win.

Michigan will be without starting OTs Jalen Mayfield and Ryan Hayes and starting DEs Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye tonight. — Ryan Zuke (@ryanzuke) November 15, 2020

A Michigan spokesman has reportedly confirmed the news. The Wolverines will be missing several key starters on Saturday night.

Per a #Michigan team spokesperson, Kwity Paye, Jalen Mayfield and Ryan Hayes are OUT vs. Wisconsin. https://t.co/naCMPnBE3a — Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) November 15, 2020

Michigan’s depth will be tested in a major way against Wisconsin.

The Wolverines and the Badgers are scheduled to kick off shortly after 7:30 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on ABC.

Michigan is looking to get to 2-2 on the season, while Wisconsin – playing for the first time since its season opener – is trying to move to 2-0.