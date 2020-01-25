Michigan Now A “Second-Tier Program” Per ESPN Analyst

While Jim Harbaugh’s run at Michigan hasn’t been terrible, it also hasn’t been what fans were hoping for. The Wolverines haven’t been able to get over the hump when it comes to beating Ohio State or competing for the College Football Playoff.

This week, ESPN’s David Hale wrote an “overreactions” piece after all of the bowl games. In it, he says that Michigan is now a “second-tier” program. He also says that Michigan will “never” be Ohio State again.

It’s a stretch, but it’s also meant to be considering it’s an overreactions article. Still, Michigan fans won’t like reading it.

Even the Wolverines faithful seem to have accepted their lot in life: They’re not Ohio State, and they never will be again. Hard to argue with the results, and Michigan’s woeful bowl performance against Alabama was just the latest slip toward the dreaded status of “above average.”

Hale thinks that Michigan has lacked exceptional quarterback play – which may be the difference right now. He also makes sure to note that LSU, which played second fiddle to Alabama for a decade, finally found a great signal-caller in Joe Burrow and turned things around.

Hale is right – Michigan is a second-tier program. The Wolverines haven’t compete for a national title in over 20 years and they haven’t been all that competitive with their biggest rival either. But, things can change.

Ohio State, meanwhile, has been a player in the national title race more years than not in recent memory. The Buckeyes lost to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal this year after winning the Big Ten.

Michigan fans – is it fair to call the Wolverines a second-tier program right now?