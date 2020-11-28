The TV Angle Will Look Different At Michigan Today – Here’s Why

Michigan and Penn State are scheduled to meet in Ann Arbor at the top of the hour.

The Wolverines are struggling this season. Michigan is 2-3 on the year heading into Saturday’s Big Ten East Division showdown.

Penn State isn’t doing any better. The Nittany Lions are 0-5 on the season, having one of their worst years of all-time.

Michigan and Penn State are scheduled to meet at the Big House on Saturday afternoon. The TV angle will reportedly look different for today’s game.

“Will be a little different TV angle at Michigan Stadium today. With no fans here (first game families aren’t allowed) cameras are set up at the top of the stands not on press level upstairs. Camera angles are going to look lower than you’re used to,” Michigan beat writer Angelique Chengelis tweeted.

With COVID-19 outbreaks across the country, many leagues are implementing new fan policies at stadiums.

Michigan and Penn State are scheduled to kick off at noon E.T. The game will be televised on ABC.

If you think the TV angle looks a little different at kickoff, now you know why.