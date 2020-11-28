The Spun

The TV Angle Will Look Different At Michigan Today – Here’s Why

A general view of Michigan Stadium.ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 27: A general view of Michigan Stadium during the first quarter of the game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Michigan Wolverines on September 27, 2014 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Michigan and Penn State are scheduled to meet in Ann Arbor at the top of the hour.

The Wolverines are struggling this season. Michigan is 2-3 on the year heading into Saturday’s Big Ten East Division showdown.

Penn State isn’t doing any better. The Nittany Lions are 0-5 on the season, having one of their worst years of all-time.

“Will be a little different TV angle at Michigan Stadium today. With no fans here (first game families aren’t allowed) cameras are set up at the top of the stands not on press level upstairs. Camera angles are going to look lower than you’re used to,” Michigan beat writer Angelique Chengelis tweeted.

With COVID-19 outbreaks across the country, many leagues are implementing new fan policies at stadiums.

Michigan and Penn State are scheduled to kick off at noon E.T. The game will be televised on ABC.

If you think the TV angle looks a little different at kickoff, now you know why.


