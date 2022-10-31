Michigan State Announces Punishment For Postgame Fight

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker announced on Sunday night punishment for the players involved in the postgame brawl at Michigan.

The Spartans head coach announced on Sunday night that Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young have been suspended effective immediately.

Michigan State is continuing to review the incident and further punishment could come.

Tucker announced his decision on Sunday evening.

Michigan State fell to Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday evening. Following the game, a group of Spartans players appeared to jump a Michigan player in the postgame tunnel.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was furious, saying his players were assaulted in the postgame tunnel.

Wolverines AD Warde Manuel said the incident is being reviewed by law enforcement.

"What happened after the game is completely unacceptable. I've talked to the commissioner, he's looking into it," Manuel said. "The police are also looking into it, because they've seen the video and they're addressing it. We will leave it in their hands, but this is not how we should interact after a game.

"This is not the way another team should grab a player and do what they did, it's completely and utterly unacceptable. We will let the Big Ten and law enforcement handle it, but this is not what a rivalry should be about."