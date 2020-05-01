Former Big Ten Star Announces Retirement From Football

Early Friday morning, a former Big Ten football star announced his plans to walk away from the game.

Former Michigan State tight end Dion Sims took to Twitter with a simple message about his football future. Instead of releasing a lengthy statement, Sims took a different approach.

In two sentences, the former Spartan made it clear he’s walking away from the game. “Decided to hang up my cleats after 20 years of playing. God is good and I’m grateful,” he said in the post.

Sims was part of the 2013 draft class for the Spartans that included running back Le’Veon Bell and defensive end William Gholston.

In three seasons with the Spartans, Sims racked up 59 receptions for 707 yards and eight touchdowns in 39 total games. After being named a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2012, Sims entered the NFL draft.

The Miami Dolphins selected Sims in the fourth-round, with the No. 106 overall pick.

Sims spent four seasons with the Dolphins, before signing a deal with the Chicago Bears. He spent two years in Chicago before the Bears released him following the 2018 season after he spent the final few weeks on injury reserve with a concussion.

After not playing in 2019, Sims decided it was the right time to move on.