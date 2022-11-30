Breaking: Nebraska Coach Mickey Joseph Arrested Wednesday

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers associate head coach - wide receivers / passing game coordinator - Mickey Joseph during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Brendan Moran/Getty Images

Mickey Joseph is no longer the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He might not be coaching in Lincoln for much longer as it is.

Wednesday afternoon, the former Nebraska Huskers interim head coach was arrested on troubling charges.

"Mickey Joseph was arrested at his home for a domestic disturbance on Wednesday. The LPD put out this release," Sean Callahan reports.

Lincoln Police have released an official report on what happened on Wednesday.

"On Wed, Nov 30 @ 1:54pm LPD was dispatched to a home near S 34th & Tree Line Drive on a domestic disturbance. Upon concluding the investigation, Robert ‘Mickey’ Joseph, age 54 of Lincoln, was arrested for Strangulation and 3rd Degree Domestic Assault. He was lodged in jail," the statement reads.

Joseph's mugshot has been shared online, as well.

Nebraska's new head coach, Matt Rhule, had said he would be open to potentially keeping Joseph on the coaching staff.

The Huskers went 4-8 this season, 3-6 with Joseph leading the program.

Nebraska has yet to release an official statement on the arrest of the former interim head coach. The Huskers officially introduced Rhule as the team's head coach on Monday.