Mickey Joseph Provides Update On Casey Thompson

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Brendan Moran/Getty Images

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson's status remains uncertain for Saturday's game against Minnesota.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, per Kevin Sjuts of 1011 News, head coach Mickey Joseph called Thompson a game-time decision after taking limited reps in Wednesday's practice.

"He's trying to convince me that he's going to play," Joseph said.

Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers continued to share first-team reps in practice. Both backups saw the field after Thompson left last weekend's loss to Illinois early with an arm injury.

"He's got to tell me that he's ready to go, but then I have to have enough sense to say, 'You're ready or you're not,'" Joseph said of Thompson. "But he's gonna tell me he's ready to go, and I know right now Casey is telling me he's ready to go."

Thompson is having a tumultuous season under center. The Texas transfer has thrown 10 interceptions, including two in each of his last three games. He's also gotten sacked 19 times.

Smothers completed his only pass attempt of the season for one yard on Saturday. Purdy has completed 10 of 20 passes for 50 yards and two picks in his first season with the Cornhuskers.

It remains undetermined which quarterback will start for Nebraska against the Golden Gophers. The Big Ten bout starts at noon ET on ESPN2.