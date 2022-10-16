Mickey Joseph Reveals His Postgame Message To Nebraska Players

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers associate head coach - wide receivers / passing game coordinator - Mickey Joseph during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Brendan Moran/Getty Images

Nebraska found itself in a familiar position Saturday, falling just short in a 43-37 loss to Purdue.

Down by as many as 17, the Cornhuskers kept the game close with 24 points in the second half. During the postgame press conference, via Lincoln Journal Star's Luke Mullin, interim head coach Mickey Joseph took responsibility for the loss while praising his players' performance.

"I told them to keep their head up, block out the noise and get back here on Monday ... I told them to keep their head up. I'm proud of them. They played hard." Joseph said.

Despite starting 1-3 and seeing Scott Frost fired, Nebraska improbably held partial possession of first place in the Big Ten West following wins over Indiana and Rutgers.

They now trail Purdue and Illinois with a 2-2 conference record, but the Huskers can still make some noise.

"You always got to learn from a loss," Joseph said. "We're going to go back as coaches and see what we didn't do well, and then we're gonna fix it.

Following an upcoming bye, Nebraska will return in two weeks to host the Fighting Illini. Joseph's team will also have a chance to upset Michigan at Ann Arbor in November.