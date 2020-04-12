Mike Evans Names The Greatest High School Football Player Ever

Who’s the greatest high school football player of all-time? Mike Evans has an idea.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver grew up in Texas. The former Texas A&M star believes the best high school football takes place in his home state. A lot of people would agree with that claim, too.

Evans believes that Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is probably the best high school football player in Texas history. So, that makes him the best high school football player of all-time.

“Texas High School football is the best and QB the hardest position so I guess Kyler Murray the best HS player ever,” he wrote.

Murray’s high school football career was pretty insane.

The Allen High School star went 43-0 as a high school quarterback. He won three state championships and amassed 186 total touchdowns.

Murray threw for 4,713 yards and 54 touchdowns his senior year. He added 1,495 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground.

It doesn’t get much better than that.

Murray is now starring in the NFL on the Arizona Cardinals. Big things are expected from him in his second season.