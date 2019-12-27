Eastern Michigan QB Addresses Ref-Punching Incident After Game

Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass’ college career didn’t go out on a high note. At the very end of last night’s game, a 34-30 Quick Lane Bowl loss to Pitt, he accidentally punched a referee.

In the game’s waning minutes, Glass popped one Pitt player in the face, and in swinging on another, accidentally caught a referee. He goes down hard, and while some thing he might have oversold it, obviously hitting a ref will never fly.

He was ejected from the game, and Pitt held on to the win. The Eagles led for much of the game, until Pitt’s go-ahead touchdown with 47 seconds left. It was a particularly brutal way for EMU’s season to end in just about every facet.

After the game, Glass was clearly remorseful over how things went down.

He took to Twitter with a simple message: “I let God and my family down.”

It was a very bad look for Glass, but he was clearly affected by it. After the game, Eagles head coach Chris Creighton said that Glass was crying in the locker room over how things went down.

Eastern Michigan had been one of the worst programs in all of college football before Creighton took over, as debates started on campus over whether or not to move the team down to the FCS level. Now, they’ve been to multiple bowls and produced NFL players.

Mike Glass had a very successful season himself, throwing for 3,169 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. It is a shame that his career ends this way, but hopefully he can ultimately put it behind him.

