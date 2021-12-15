On Tuesday night, former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik made it clear he’s not a fan of the new NIL rules.

“Every scholarship offensive lineman at UT will get $50,000/yr with new NIL deal,” he said on Twitter. “Not to mention the 200,000 education. Americans struggle finding $50,000 jobs to feed their children. Next it’s 100,000/player with no end in sight. Flawed system!!!! Most $$ wins!”

He received plenty of flak for his comments, especially considering the reports that Auburn paid players and altered grades under Chizik. One of the criticisms came from former ESPN star Mike Golic.

He didn’t hold back with his comments, blasting coaches for leaving players while complaining about players doing the same thing.

“As coaches ditch their contracts to sign the monster bag to coach somewhere else, most $$ wins…..your #wordsofchizdom ring pretty hollow!!!!” he said.

Simply put, Chizik is out of touch with the current college football model. He can either get on board or get left behind.

Name, Image and Likeness rules are here to stay – and that’s a good thing. The teams that sunk the most money into their football programs generally landed the best recruits in the first place.

That won’t change now.