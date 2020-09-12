Mike Golic Has Message For Fans After Calling Game For ESPN

Mike Golic’s play-by-play broadcasting role debut on college football Saturdays could not have gone any better. Fans loved hearing the popular voice on Saturday. Golic also appears to have enjoyed his first day in his new role.

Golic shared a message for college football fans on Saturday following his call of the Iowa State-Louisiana game. Here’s what he had to say:

“Really enjoyed calling a college game again,congrats to Louisiana for their road victory over Iowa St,” Golic said on Twitter. “I look forward to continuing to call games…..more importantly, just extremely happy to have football back for all of us to enjoy!!!”

Golic’s years of experience at ESPN seemed to pay off in a big way Saturday. The former “Mike & Mike” co-host was a complete natural in the broadcasting booth during the Iowa State-Louisiana game.

Fortunately, it wasn’t just Mike Golic’s call of the game that made Iowa State-Louisiana special. The game itself was an absolute thriller.

The 23rd ranked Cyclones came into the game as favorites, thanks, in part, to quarterback Brock Purdy and a solid surrounding cast. But the Ragin Cajuns weren’t to be denied. Louisiana held the Iowa State offense to just 14 points in a 31-14 victory. It’s the first major upset of the 2020 college football season.

We’re looking forward to hearing Golic next week as he continues his role in the broadcasting booth on college football Saturdays.