College Football World Reacts To Mike Golic Calling Game

Mike Golic is no longer on ESPN Radio, as the Worldwide Leader officially changed its lineup over the summer. The move was a controversial one, as Golic is beloved by many.

Fans of the longtime ESPN Radio host have been able to listen to him during college football games this season, at least.

Golic has worked as a college football game analyst for ESPN this season. Today, he’s on the call for Saturday’s Michigan vs. Penn State game on ABC.

College football fans are loving it.

“Just happened to put on the Michigan game and it’s Mike Golic in the broadcast?! Gonna actually watch this game now,” one fan tweeted.

“Mike Golic on telestrator is what Charles Barkley wishes he could be,” another fan said.

“I love having Mike Golic Sr call games,” one fan wrote.

This isn’t the most-exciting game for Golic Sr. to call, as it has 2-3 Michigan against 0-5 Penn State. However, these are two major programs both in desperate need of a win.

It could end up being a fun afternoon in Ann Arbor, Michigan – especially with Golic on the call.