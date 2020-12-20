Mike Greenberg Has Blunt Reaction To College Football Playoff Field

The College Football Playoff field is set, and there are a lot of people who are underwhelmed. ESPN’s Mike Greenberg is one of them.

One of the common complaints about the College Football Playoff is that the selection process favors the blue bloods and the same teams make it every year. Clemson is in it for the sixth-straight season, while Alabama has made it for the sixth time in seven years.

Ohio State is also back for a second-straight year (and fourth time overall) and Notre Dame, the final team in the CFP, is making its second appearance in three years. This is all-too-predictable for Greenberg, he revealed on Twitter.

“No sport is as top heavy as college football. Could have named these four teams in this order in August. Of three years ago,” Greenberg said.

Greenberg does have a point about at least three teams almost always being in the playoff. Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State are fixtures at this point.

We’re not sure you could have called Notre Dame as THE fourth playoff team in 2020 three years ago, but you could have definitely included them in the mix of teams who could earn that spot. The Irish remain a step behind Alabama and Clemson, but have definitely been one of the better programs in college football over the last several seasons.

The easiest way to change things up would be to expect the playoff field to six or eight teams. That might happen someday, but for now, we’re stuck with a lot of familiar matchups.