Mike Gundy Reveals He Once Interviewed For A Surprising Job

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys looks on while playing against the Mississippi Rebels during the second quarter of the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Mike Gundy is one of college football's longest-tenured head coaches, but he almost bolted for the NFL a decade ago.

Per Tulsa World's Kelly Hines, the Oklahoma State head coach said he interviewed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching job following the 2011 season.

Following extensive talks with the NFL organization, Gundy decided to stay put.

The Buccaneers still went the college route, hiring Greg Schiano from Rutgers. He lasted two years before they opted for more NFL experience with Lovie Smith from 2014-15 and longtime offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter from 2016-18.

Bruce Arians, with a major assist from Tom Brady, snapped the franchise's 12-season playoff drought and won the Super Bowl in 2020. Following Arians' retirement this offseason, Todd Bowles represents Tampa Bay's seventh head coach in the last 15 years.

On the other hand, Gundy has stayed at Oklahoma State the entire time. The Cowboys have posted a winning record each year since his second season in 2006.

Currently ranked No. 8 in the nation at 5-0, they're poised to extend that streak.

Gundy's team will get tested with four straight games against currently ranked opponents, starting with Saturday's clash at No. 13 TCU.