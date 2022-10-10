Mike Hart Releases An Update On His Health Status

Michigan running back Mike Hart at Rose Bowl Media Day at the Home Depot Center in Carson, Calif. on Saturday, December 30, 2006. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images) Kirby Lee/Getty Images

Michigan Wolverines great and current assistant coach Mike Hart was taken to the hospital during Saturday's game at Indiana.

Hart, one of the best running backs in Michigan history, collapsed on the sideline during the game. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Monday morning, Hart released an update on his health status.

The Michigan assistant coach says he's back in Ann Arbor and doing better. He is looking forward to rejoining the team soon.

Hart said things are trending in the right direction.

That is obviously great to hear.

It was a very scary moment when Hart collapsed on the sideline on Saturday. Hart should take all the time he needs to get better before rejoining the Wolverines.

Michigan surely can't wait to have him back, though.