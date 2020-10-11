The Spun

Mike Leach Is Getting Destroyed For His Team's Performance Tonight

Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs looks on as his team takes on the LSU Tigers during a NCAA football game at Tiger Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The Mike Leach era started off with a bang at Mississippi State. Since then, it’s been a loud thud.

Mississippi State upset then-top 10 LSU to open the 2020 SEC regular season. The Bulldogs broke numerous SEC passing records in the win.

“Better than average,” Leach said of Mississippi State’s win against LSU since.

Since then, it’s been very much below average.

Mississippi State followed up its upset win at LSU by getting upset by Arkansas. It was the Razorbacks’ first SEC win in 20 games.

The Bulldogs then took on Kentucky on Saturday night. Mississippi State had one of its ugliest performances in years.

Kentucky beat Mississippi State, 24-2. Yes, the Mike Leach-led offense scored just two points in the loss. Mississippi State benched record-setting quarterback K.J. Costello in the second half. The Bulldogs managed to throw the ball 70 (!) times, yet scored just two points.

We’re not sure how that’s possible.

This is basically the Mike Leach experience, though. The highs are high and the lows are very, very low. And, unfortunately for Mississippi State, the upset win against LSU isn’t looking like much of a high, as the Tigers lost to Missouri on Saturday.

Mississippi State will look to move to 2-2 on the season next weekend against Texas A&M.


