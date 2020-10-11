Mike Leach Is Getting Destroyed For His Team’s Performance Tonight

The Mike Leach era started off with a bang at Mississippi State. Since then, it’s been a loud thud.

Mississippi State upset then-top 10 LSU to open the 2020 SEC regular season. The Bulldogs broke numerous SEC passing records in the win.

“Better than average,” Leach said of Mississippi State’s win against LSU since.

Since then, it’s been very much below average.

Mississippi State followed up its upset win at LSU by getting upset by Arkansas. It was the Razorbacks’ first SEC win in 20 games.

The Bulldogs then took on Kentucky on Saturday night. Mississippi State had one of its ugliest performances in years.

Kentucky beat Mississippi State, 24-2. Yes, the Mike Leach-led offense scored just two points in the loss. Mississippi State benched record-setting quarterback K.J. Costello in the second half. The Bulldogs managed to throw the ball 70 (!) times, yet scored just two points.

We’re not sure how that’s possible.

Mississippi State throwing it 67 times and having 2 points is truly amazing. — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) October 11, 2020

This is basically the Mike Leach experience, though. The highs are high and the lows are very, very low. And, unfortunately for Mississippi State, the upset win against LSU isn’t looking like much of a high, as the Tigers lost to Missouri on Saturday.

FINAL | Kentucky 24, Miss. St. 2 The Bulldog defense held the Wildcats to 157 yards of offense, but four K.J. Costello interceptions and a pick from Will Rogers doomed Mike Leach's squad. Plenty of soul searching to be done in Starkville this week. — Ben Portnoy (@bportnoy15) October 11, 2020

Mississippi State will look to move to 2-2 on the season next weekend against Texas A&M.