Mike Leach Reacts To The Nick Saban vs. Jimbo Fisher Feud

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 6: Head Coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the sidelines during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 31-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach shared an interesting reaction to the Nick Saban vs. Jimbo Fisher feud at SEC media days this Tuesday.

Leach believes it illustrates the frustration college coaching staffs currently have regarding all things related to Name, Image and Likeness.

“I think they both kind of illustrate the frustration of how things are right now and it’s not sustainable, so something’s going to change,” Leach said on Tuesday at SEC Media Days, via Saturday Down South. “We haven’t defined what exactly is an amateur, or a student-athlete, as opposed to a professional, and I think we need to do that. I think there is ways to do it.”

The debate between calling student-athletes professionals or them remaining student-athletes is of the upmost importance.

For top-tier players, it makes much more sense to call them professionals, per Leach.

For others, it'd probably be smart for them to remain student-athletes and take advantage of the benefits they're getting.

“College athletes have more privileges than anybody at any level, and whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing, I don’t think it stays the same,” he added. “Because there’s responsibilities that go along with being a professional.”

He's not wrong.

It's time to stop pretending some of these top players are actually student-athletes and call them what they actually are: professionals.