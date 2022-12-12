Mike Leach Reportedly 'Still Fighting' On Monday

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 6: Head Coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the sidelines during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 31-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is reportedly "still fighting" on Monday morning.

Leach was rushed to the hospital on Sunday with a medical emergency. Mississippi State announced the tragic news on Sunday afternoon.

Details surrounding Leach's hospitalization are mostly unclear at this point.

However, according to a report out of Mississippi on Monday morning, the head football coach is still fighting.

"According to sources, the situation with Mike Leach continues to be serious but there have not been many updates since the university released its statement earlier today. Coach is still fighting. Keep Mike and Sharon in your thoughts and prayers," Crissy Froyd reported on Monday morning.

Leach is one of the most personable head coaches in the sport. He is beloved by all.

Our thoughts continue to be with the Mississippi State head coach during his time in the hospital.

Hopefully, the Bulldogs head coach will make a full recovery.