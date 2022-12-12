Mike Leach's Health Situation Is Reportedly 'Critical'

STARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 08: head coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs. during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Davis Wade Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is in need of everyone's prayers on Sunday night.

Leach was hospitalized on Sunday afternoon with an apparent medical emergency.

"Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier today (Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022). That issue led to a decision to transfer Coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance.

That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach's condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family. MSU President Mark E. Keenum and Interim MSU Athletics Director Bracky Brett have conferred, and the decision has been made to place MSU Defensive Coordinator Zach Arnett in charge of the MSU football team until Coach Leach returns. Practice for the ReliaQuest Bowl game and recruiting operations will continue," Mississippi State announced.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, Leach is in critical status.

"Mike Leach's health situation is critical. Keep the coach and his family in your thoughts," Dellenger reported on Sunday night.

Leach is one of the most beloved head coaches in recent college football memory.

Our thoughts are with him and his friends and family members.