Mike Leach's Suggestion Is Going Viral: Fans React

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 6: Head Coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the sidelines during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 31-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Mike Leach's tweet about the 2022 Kentucky Derby - and college football - is going viral on social media.

The 2022 Kentucky Derby had a shocking finish, with Rich Strike, an 80-1 horse, winning in stunning fashion.

Rich Strike's shocking win has Mississippi State's head football coach thinking about the college football landscape.

"That horse winning the Kentucky Derby today, is good example of why an expanded college football playoff is needed. That horse hadn’t won all the races leading up, but it got its chance and that’s what happened," he tweeted.

Of course, there are some flaws in Leach's argument. Not every horse gets to run in the Kentucky Derby, after all. Like the College Football Playoff, it's a limited field in relation to the sport's overall competitors.

"And all the previous races that horse ran were scrimmages? College football has the greatest regular season in all of Sports. Do we want to trade all those glorious Saturdays for an 80-to-1 longshot that was an afterthought?" one fan tweeted back.

Many want the playoff expanded, though.

That might not bring more parity, of course.

"Just here to mention that FCS has an expanded playoff and the same team has won that National Championship 9 of the last 11 years in a row," one fan added on Twitter.

Where do you stand on College Football Playoff expansion?