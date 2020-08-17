Mike Vrabel Reveals If He’s Comfortable With His Son Playing College Football

The ACC is one of three Power 5 conferences still on track to play college football this fall.

Mike Vrabel’s son, Tyler Vrabel, is an offensive lineman at Boston College. Tyler Vrabel is coming off an impressive freshman season, as he started all 13 games at left tackle and was honorable mention All-ACC.

Tyler Vrabel could be poised for a big sophomore season, but is his dad comfortable with him playing?

Short answer: Yes.

“They have great leadership. The communication they have had with family & parents has been outstanding throughout the process. The comfort level I have going through this situation is extremely high,” Vrabel told reporters today.

Mike Vrabel’s alma mater, Ohio State, is not going to play college football this fall (barring a change in decision by the Big Ten). The Buckeyes are in one of the two Power 5 conferences that have decided to push the season back until 2021.

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC are currently scheduled to begin play in September. All three conferences have adjusted their schedules for the pandemic, beginning the season later, with mostly league-only games.

Boston College is currently scheduled to begin its 2020 regular season on Saturday, Sept. 19 at Duke. An official kickoff time and TV schedule will be out later.