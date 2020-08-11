ESPN’s Michael Wilbon blasted Nebraska football for the Huskers’ reaction to the Big Ten’s decision on the 2020 season on Tuesday.

It’s been a solemn day in the collegiate sports world. Big Ten football won’t be played this fall as the conference postponed the season until spring of 2021 on Tuesday. Shortly after the Big Ten’s decision, the Pac-12 made the same decision.

Nebraska is one of the Big Ten schools that has been and continues to be opposed to the Big Ten’s decision. Rumors are starting to surface the Huskers could potentially look into playing in another conference – like the Big 12 – for the 2020 season. Of course, there’s little to no chance that could actually happen.

Nonetheless, Nebraska continues to oppose the Big Ten’s decision on Tuesday. Long-time ESPN contributor Michael Wilbon absolutely blasted Nebraska for their “whining” during Tuesday’s episode of Pardon The Interruption.

Take a look at Wilbon’s comments on Nebraska in the video below.

Wilbon goes at Nebraska hard 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZW3UpimdGj — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 11, 2020

Wilbon – a Northwestern alum and Big Ten fan – doesn’t seem to have much respect for the Nebraska football program.

“I’m going to applaud the presidents for not listening to the likes of people at Nebraska, who are doing the biggest whining,” Wilbon said during PTI on Tuesday. “The Big Ten has operated for 116 seasons, mostly damn successful without Nebraska, which has been around for the last nine.”

Ouch. You don’t see Wilbon get fired up about many things – but Nebraska football is clearly one of them. It’s a bit confusing as to why Wilbon thinks the Huskers are “whining.”

Everyone wants to play footballl this season – some more than others. Nebraska is one of the few programs that seem willing to do whatever it takes to play this year. There’s no sense in knocking the Huskers for wanting to get out on the gridiron.