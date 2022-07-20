Mina Kimes Reacts To Controversial Heisman Trophy Statement

ANAHEIM, CA - FEBRUARY 10: ESPN hosts Laura Rutledge, Keyshawn Johnson and Mina Kimes share a laugh during an ESPN Super Bowl preview show broadcast from Disney California Adventure in Anaheim on Thursday, February 10, 2022. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Much like the NFL MVP award, the Heisman Trophy has become focused on honoring the best quarterback.

Last year, Bryce Young became the 16th passer to win the Heisman in the last 20 years. With three running backs (Reggie Bush, Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry) and one wide receiver (DeVonta Smith) winning the other times, no defensive player has received college football's highest recognition since cornerback Charles Woodson won in 1997.

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo doesn't think that drought should end.

During Wednesday's episode of First Take, Russo said he only considers offensive players -- particularly quarterbacks and running backs -- for the award. He's seeking to honor the most valuable rather than the best player, which is why the vocal pundit is already writing off Alabama linebacker Will Anderson to win this season's award before the Week 1 kickoff.

ESPN's Mina Kimes disagrees with Russo's assessment.

"Treating the Heisman like an MVP only serves as a reminder of how boring it is to focus on value rather than dominance!" Kimes wrote on Twitter.

Although the NFL Live analyst said she's often viewed the NFL MVP discussion from a similar lens, she doesn't believe that criteria should apply to the college award.

"I say that as someone who has interpreted the award (for the NFL) literally in the past," Kimes added. "But Best Player is way more fun and cool than Hardest Player to Replace. And Will Anderson is the Best Player."

Anderson finished fifth in last year's Heisman voting with 17.5 sacks. While Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson placed second on the final ballot, Young notched a landslide victory with 684 of 875 first-place votes.

The Crimson Tide linebacker could make a compelling case for college football to finally recognize a defensive superstar, but too many voters may share Russo's thinking to give Anderson a fair shot at winning the Heisman.