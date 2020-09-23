There’s Now 1 College Football State More ‘Fun’ Than The Rest

The state of Mississippi has made three major college football head coaching hires over the last year. They are:

Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss

Mike Leach at Mississippi State

Deion Sanders at Jackson State

Seriously, look at those names. Is there are more-entertaining trio of college football head coaches in the country?

The answer is no.

Kiffin and Leach are set to begin their Ole Miss/Mississippi State careers this weekend. Ole Miss is taking on Florida, while Mississippi State is taking on LSU.

Jackson State, meanwhile, is scheduled to begin its season in February.

Over the last year, the state of Mississippi has become the most “fun” college football state in the country.

The Pirate. Coach Prime. The Lane Train. Mississippi is suddenly college football’s most interesting state. https://t.co/bD8nGlbKOP — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) September 23, 2020

I wrote about Deion Sanders, Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach all inhabiting the same space. It's with joy that I must declare Mississippi College Football's New Fun Capital. READ: https://t.co/lufgU5qUn0 — Nick Suss (@nicksuss) September 23, 2020

Regardless of what actually happens on the field, the state of Mississippi is sure to deliver entertainment off of it. Kiffin, Leach and Sanders are now arguably the three most-outspoken head coaches in the country.

Hopefully, the football will end up being good, too. Kiffin and Leach could both provide sparks to their respective SEC programs, while Sanders is a bit of a wild card at Jackson State. It will be interesting to see just how much success he can have at the HBCU program.

It’ll be very fun to watch, though.