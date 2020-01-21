Former Mississippi State wide receiver De’Runnya Wilson was the victim of an apparent homicide in Birmingham today. Wilson was 25 years old.

Sgt. Johnny Williams of the Birmingham Police department announced the news this evening. Williams says officers were called to 2128 Northland Avenue in Birmingham today with reports that a person was down.

Wilson was found dead inside the home. Currently, there are “limited details” regarding the investigation.

“We are currently trying to contact anyone in the area and gather additional information as to what may have occurred during this homicide,” Williams said.

Media Release 15 Homicide Investigation underway pic.twitter.com/NTGyvlpEuE — Birmingham Police (@BhamPolice) January 21, 2020

Wilson starred at Mississippi State from 2013-15, finishing his career with 133 receptions, 1,936 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns. He helped the Bulldogs achieve the No. 1 national ranking during the 2014 season.

Wilson’s best season came in 2015, when he caught 60 passes for 918 yards and 10 scores. He declared for the 2016 NFL Draft but went unpicked and later resurfaced in the Arena Football League.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Wilson’s friends and family following this tragedy.