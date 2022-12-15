Mississippi State Officially Names Mike Leach's Replacement

STARKVILLE, MS - OCTOBER 11: A general view of Davis Wade Stadium prior to the game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers on October 11, 2014 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Mississippi State officially named Zach Arnett its new football head coach.

The school announced Thursday that Arnett signed a four-year, $12 million contract with performance-based incentives.

Arnett, who spent the last three seasons as MSU's defensive coordinator, has the unenviable task of replacing Mike Leach. The decorated head coach died Monday night following complications from a heart condition.

"This is an extremely challenging time for both me and everyone associated with Mississippi State football," Arnett said in the school's statement. "No one can ever replace Coach Leach and the impact he had on MSU and all of college football. This team is full of strong, resilient young men, and we are committed to continuing to build on the foundation Coach Leach laid and continue to honor his legacy."

The announcement noted that Arnett's defense ranked fifth among SEC teams in passing and rushing defense while collecting the second-most takeaways (22). The Rebels allowed 24.2 points per game, a number inflated in losses to LSU, Alabama, and Georgia.

Arnett, a former New Mexico linebacker, spent nine seasons coaching at San Diego State before joining Leach's MSU staff in 2020.

Interim athletic director Bracky Brett called Arnett a "proven leader" who can steer the team through the sorrow of Leach's passing.

"He has been a pillar of support for everyone within the program through this difficult time and during his time in Starkville," Brett said. "He is a tremendous, young coach who understands the culture of Mississippi State and will continue to elevate it in this new role."