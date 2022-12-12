Mississippi State Releases Monday Update On Mike Leach

STARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs during their game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) Michael Chang/Getty Images

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach remains in critical condition on Monday afternoon.

The Bulldogs head coach was rushed to the hospital on Sunday. Leach is currently in critical condition, according to a statement released by the school.

"Mike's family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and support for the coach, but also requests that their family's privacy be respected at this time."

The full update from Mississippi State can be seen below.

Leach was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Sunday and later airlifted to a better trauma hospital.

The Mississippi State head coach is in his third season with the program.

The Bulldogs are currently preparing for a bowl game, but obviously, all thoughts are currently with the team's head coach.