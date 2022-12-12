Mississippi State Releases Monday Update On Mike Leach
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach remains in critical condition on Monday afternoon.
The Bulldogs head coach was rushed to the hospital on Sunday. Leach is currently in critical condition, according to a statement released by the school.
"Mike's family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and support for the coach, but also requests that their family's privacy be respected at this time."
The full update from Mississippi State can be seen below.
Leach was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Sunday and later airlifted to a better trauma hospital.
The Mississippi State head coach is in his third season with the program.
The Bulldogs are currently preparing for a bowl game, but obviously, all thoughts are currently with the team's head coach.