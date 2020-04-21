Report: SEC Football Player Was Arrested On Sunday

An SEC football player was reportedly arrested over the weekend and has since been suspended by the program.

Missouri senior defensive lineman Antar Thompson was reportedly arrested on Sunday. Thompson was reportedly arrested for resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle in a careless manner from an alleged incident that happened over the weekend.

The St. Louis Dispatch reported that Thompson led police officers on a “brief pursuit” on Friday evening. He was reportedly taken into custody on Sunday.

“Due to officers knowing the identity of the driver, the brief pursuit was abandoned, Diedrich said. Thompson was taken into custody without incident Sunday afternoon,” per the report.

Thompson has reportedly been suspended indefinitely by the Missouri football program. Any player charged with a felony is automatically suspended.

Thompson has played in eight games over the last two seasons at Missouri. He was the No. 44 overall recruit in the JUCO class in 2018, per 247Sports.

Missouri is coming off a 6-6 season in 2019.