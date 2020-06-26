On Friday, a college announced its football players won’t step on the field during the 2020 season due to concerns about COVID-19.

College football programs around the country have been doing their best to make sure their players are healthy and ready for the upcoming season. However, smaller schools have a major decision to make.

Schools like Morehouse College don’t receive a massive payday from TV contracts or filling their stadiums. So does it make sense for them to put their athletes at risk this season?

Morehouse College doesn’t think so. That’s why the school announced it won’t play the 2020 season as it attempts to keep its players and coaching staff safe.

The school canceled all fall sports, not just football.

“I write to inform you that due to the COVID-19 virus, Morehouse College will not participate in intercollegiate athletic competition sponsored by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) this upcoming Fall,” school president David A. Thomas said in a statement.

Morehouse College Cancels Fall Sports https://t.co/YGJpiKnmqA — Morehouse Athletics (@MaroonTigers) June 26, 2020

Several college football games have been canceled so far. This is the first time an entire program announced it won’t play.

Unfortunately, Morehouse won’t be the only program to shutter the 2020 season. Other smaller programs will likely take the same course of action to protect their athletes and those within the program.

It will be interesting to see how major programs move forward. Powerhouse programs like Clemson have already had numerous players test positive for the virus.